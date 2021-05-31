Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 7th (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FLACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 7th. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of FLACU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 2.6% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 410,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

