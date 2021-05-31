RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the April 29th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.88 on Monday. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $188.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

