Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 31st

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 31st. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSVAU opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $34.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

