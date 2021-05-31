Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.62 on Monday. Victory Square Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.