Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

SLDB stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,608,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,206,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

