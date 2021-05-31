Lazydays Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lazydays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

LAZY stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 3.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.