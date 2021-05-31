CSFB Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$142.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$131.00 to C$142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CM. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$151.32.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock opened at C$142.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$118.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$87.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$311,175.20. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Insiders have sold a total of 24,075 shares of company stock worth $2,952,410 over the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.