Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 740.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$2.97 and a one year high of C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 39.17 and a current ratio of 42.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.22.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.