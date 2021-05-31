Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$78.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

TSE:BIP.UN opened at C$65.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of C$52.90 and a 1-year high of C$69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.12.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

