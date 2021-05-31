Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$147.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$143.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC set a C$146.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$145.23.

TSE:CNR opened at C$136.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$115.63 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$139.86. The company has a market cap of C$96.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$604,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,858,146.98. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $870,946.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

