Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ATB Capital

ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE AFN opened at C$40.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$759.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,697.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.52. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.24 and a one year high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.