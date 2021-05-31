Graham (GHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graham stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Graham has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

