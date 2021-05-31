StoneCo (STNE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of STNE opened at $65.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. StoneCo has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
