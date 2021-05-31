StoneCo (STNE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STNE opened at $65.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. StoneCo has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

