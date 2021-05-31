Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $100.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

