Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $485,185.25 and approximately $52.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.72 or 0.01119716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00427669 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004258 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

