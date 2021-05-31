Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.

REZI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,301. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

