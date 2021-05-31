Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.80.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 759,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,506. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,353. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

