Wealthlocks (WLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,877.00

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Wealthlocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wealthlocks has traded down 96.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wealthlocks has a total market capitalization of $37,009.23 and approximately $1,877.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wealthlocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wealthlocks Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Wealthlocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wealthlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wealthlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wealthlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wealthlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.