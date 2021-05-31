Thisoption (TONS) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 435.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $77.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 77.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

