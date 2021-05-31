StrongHands (SHND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. StrongHands has a market cap of $799,120.28 and approximately $93.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,540,200,677 coins and its circulating supply is 17,127,006,323 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.