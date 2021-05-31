Beacon (BECN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,031.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $2,031.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00004149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025701 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BECNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.