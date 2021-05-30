Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.50 million-$163.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.44 million.

Paylocity stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.83. The stock had a trading volume of 156,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.21.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

