Financial Contrast: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) versus Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.49 -$14.83 billion ($3.91) -6.64 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($13.21) -0.02

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -85.93% -29.82% -3.67% Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Occidental Petroleum and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 4 8 9 0 2.24 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $25.47, indicating a potential downside of 1.87%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The company's Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.