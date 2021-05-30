Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Beam has a market cap of $65.94 million and $28.64 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 88,941,800 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.