Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of FLGT traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. 759,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,506. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,353. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

