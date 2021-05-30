Monavale Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,348.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $540.51 or 0.01506560 BTC on exchanges. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $8,348.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,715 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

