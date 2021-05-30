Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.500-12.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million-$830 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $74.07. 759,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $144,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,409,940.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,133 shares of company stock worth $7,851,353 over the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

