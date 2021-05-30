SOTA Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $319.00 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $319.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 52.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,993,610 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

