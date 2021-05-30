Particl Market Cap Hits $13.48 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $13.48 million and approximately $13,183.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00704917 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,815,999 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,329 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

