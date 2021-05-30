ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $4,618.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00461759 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013751 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

