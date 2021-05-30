NFTLootBox (LOOT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $256,684.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.51 or 0.00098971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $802,447.23 and $256,684.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

