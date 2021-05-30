Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Capitalization Tops $431,822.98

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $431,822.98 and approximately $29.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

