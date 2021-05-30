AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.82 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.63.

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,098 shares of company stock worth $4,116,924. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

