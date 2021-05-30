Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. Knowles reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

KN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Knowles stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. 628,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,023. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,562 shares of company stock worth $1,671,600. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

