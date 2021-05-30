Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HIBB stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,108. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

