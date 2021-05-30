Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis.
HIBB stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,108. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81.
In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
