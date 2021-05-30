Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.580-1.640 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 581,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,014. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $858.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,193 shares of company stock worth $491,414. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

