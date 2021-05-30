$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

SAH traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 132,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.