Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$82.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.62 million.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,846. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.18.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $407,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,695 shares of company stock worth $1,683,834. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

