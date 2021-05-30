Analysts Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.34 Million

Analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post $155.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.56 million. Amarin posted sales of $135.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $651.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $719.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $698.02 million, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $904.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 624,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.54. 1,749,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,630. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 2.24. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

