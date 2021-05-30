$72.17 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report sales of $72.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $75.04 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $287.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.50 million to $296.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $292.13 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $310.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Several analysts have commented on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $626,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 485,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,842. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

