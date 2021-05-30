Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.95 Million

Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $29.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.30 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $27.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $126.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $139.13 million, with estimates ranging from $128.97 million to $149.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. 87,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,930. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
