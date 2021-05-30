Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.95 Million

Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $29.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.30 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $27.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $126.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $139.13 million, with estimates ranging from $128.97 million to $149.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. 87,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,930. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

