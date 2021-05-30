$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

NASDAQ ATVI remained flat at $$97.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,663. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

