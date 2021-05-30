Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.22 Million

Brokerages expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to report sales of $146.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $146.60 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $99.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $612.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.18 million to $616.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $811.63 million, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $835.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 838,632 shares of company stock worth $62,428,802. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

