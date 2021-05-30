HOQU (HQX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.89 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. HOQU has a total market cap of $417,264.25 and $1.89 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

