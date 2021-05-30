Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell reported sales of $949.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,279,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 769.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 36,130 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.64. 135,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day moving average of $174.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

