Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 468,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,142. The company has a market capitalization of $674.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

