SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.

Several research firms have commented on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 616,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,458. SVMK has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,291 shares of company stock worth $698,694. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.