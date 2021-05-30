Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report $303.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.70 million and the highest is $307.70 million. Trex posted sales of $220.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

NYSE TREX traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $97.41. 403,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,890. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Trex by 361.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.