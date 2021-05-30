SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 616,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,291 shares of company stock valued at $698,694 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.