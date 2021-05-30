Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $858.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report $858.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $764.65 million to $883.80 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $476.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.35.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,126 shares of company stock worth $7,817,730 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.